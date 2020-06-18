Made in Oklahoma: Fruity cream pops
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With summer on its way and the heat already here, have fun mixing your favorite flavors to make your own popsicles. These fruit pops combine frozen fruit juice with yogurt, cream and honey to make the coolest, creamiest ice pops.
Ingredients:
1 cup Ozarka Water
3 tbsp Cheatwood’s Pure Raw Honey
1 can frozen concentrate (choose a flavor from options listed in directions)
1 1/2 cup Braum’s 4% Plain Yogurt
1/4 cup Braum’s Heavy Cream
Directions:
Step 1: Orange Dreamsicles: 1 (12-ounce) can frozen orange concentrate and 1 ½ tablespoons Griffin’s Vanilla
Grape Dreamsicles: 1 (11.5-ounce) can frozen grape juice concentrate
Lemon Dreamsicles: 1 (12-ounce) can frozen lemonade concentrate
Pink Lemon: 1 (12-ounce) can frozen pink lemonade concentrate
Lime Dreamsicles: 1 (12-ounce) can frozen limeade concentrate
Step 2: In a pourable mixing bowl, combine the water and honey, mix thoroughly.
Step 3: Choose your ice pop flavor, and add frozen juice concentrate, mixing well. Whisk in the yogurt and heavy cream.
Step 4: Divide mixture among 10 ice pop molds. Cover and freeze until firm, at least 4 hours and up to 5 days