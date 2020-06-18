Made in Oklahoma: Fruity cream pops

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With summer on its way and the heat already here, have fun mixing your favorite flavors to make your own popsicles. These fruit pops​ combine frozen fruit juice with yogurt, cream and honey to make the coolest, creamiest ice pops.

Ingredients:

1 cup Ozarka Water

3 tbsp Cheatwood’s Pure Raw Honey

1 can frozen concentrate (choose a flavor from options listed in directions)

1 1/2 cup Braum’s 4% Plain Yogurt

1/4 cup Braum’s Heavy Cream

Directions:

Step 1: Orange Dreamsicles: 1 (12-ounce) can frozen orange concentrate and 1 ½ tablespoons Griffin’s Vanilla

Grape Dreamsicles: 1 (11.5-ounce) can frozen grape juice concentrate

Lemon Dreamsicles: 1 (12-ounce) can frozen lemonade concentrate

Pink Lemon: 1 (12-ounce) can frozen pink lemonade concentrate

Lime Dreamsicles: 1 (12-ounce) can frozen limeade concentrate

Step 2: In a pourable mixing bowl, combine the water and honey, mix thoroughly.

Step 3: Choose your ice pop flavor, and add frozen juice concentrate, mixing well. Whisk in the yogurt and heavy cream.

Step 4: Divide mixture among 10 ice pop molds. Cover and freeze until firm, at least 4 hours and up to 5 days