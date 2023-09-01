OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Made in Oklahoma products are a simple way to take your charcuterie board to the next level.

Ingredients

Mountain View Meat Co. Polish Sausages and Hot Links

Stryve Bilton Slab

Knight Creek Pecans

Miss Leone’s Olives

Roark Acres Honey

Lovera’s Cheese

Trucker Treats Pretzels

Southern Roots Sisters Peach Pepper Jam

Suan’s Scotch Bonnet Pepper Jelly

Seikel’s Oklahoma Gold Style Mustard

Directions

Place sausages and cheese on a wooden board. Fill in empty spaces with crackers, pretzels, pecans, and olives. Add dollops of jams, jellies, honey, and mustard for dipping.