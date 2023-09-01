OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Made in Oklahoma products are a simple way to take your charcuterie board to the next level.

Ingredients

  • Mountain View Meat Co. Polish Sausages and Hot Links
  • Stryve Bilton Slab
  • Knight Creek Pecans
  • Miss Leone’s Olives
  • Roark Acres Honey
  • Lovera’s Cheese
  • Trucker Treats Pretzels
  • Southern Roots Sisters Peach Pepper Jam
  • Suan’s Scotch Bonnet Pepper Jelly
  • Seikel’s Oklahoma Gold Style Mustard

Directions

Place sausages and cheese on a wooden board. Fill in empty spaces with crackers, pretzels, pecans, and olives. Add dollops of jams, jellies, honey, and mustard for dipping.