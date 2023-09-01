OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Made in Oklahoma products are a simple way to take your charcuterie board to the next level.
Ingredients
- Mountain View Meat Co. Polish Sausages and Hot Links
- Stryve Bilton Slab
- Knight Creek Pecans
- Miss Leone’s Olives
- Roark Acres Honey
- Lovera’s Cheese
- Trucker Treats Pretzels
- Southern Roots Sisters Peach Pepper Jam
- Suan’s Scotch Bonnet Pepper Jelly
- Seikel’s Oklahoma Gold Style Mustard
Directions
Place sausages and cheese on a wooden board. Fill in empty spaces with crackers, pretzels, pecans, and olives. Add dollops of jams, jellies, honey, and mustard for dipping.