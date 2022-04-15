OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This fresh, flavorful Greek salad is the topping for naan bread spread with local hummus. Feta cheese and Kalamata olives are sprinkled on top for a little bit of Greece right here in Oklahoma.

Ingredients

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 1/2 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

2 teaspoons chopped Scissortail Farms dill

1 clove minced garlic

salt and freshly ground pepper

3 cups Scissortail Farms romaine lettuce, chopped

1 medium tomato, chopped

1/2 cucumber, peeled, seeded and chopped

1/4 cup finely chopped red onion

2 naan flatbreads

1/2 cup Sixth Day Snacks classic hummus

1/4 cup sliced Kalamata olives

1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese

Directions

In a small bowl, whisk together vinegar, olive oil, dill, garlic and salt and pepper. Toss dressing with lettuce, tomato, cucumber and red onion. Warm naan at 375 degrees for 5 minutes or until lightly toasted. Spread hummus onto naan. Divide salad on top of hummus. Sprinkle with olives and cheese. Enjoy!