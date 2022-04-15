OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This fresh, flavorful Greek salad is the topping for naan bread spread with local hummus. Feta cheese and Kalamata olives are sprinkled on top for a little bit of Greece right here in Oklahoma.
Ingredients
- 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 1 1/2 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
- 2 teaspoons chopped Scissortail Farms dill
- 1 clove minced garlic
- salt and freshly ground pepper
- 3 cups Scissortail Farms romaine lettuce, chopped
- 1 medium tomato, chopped
- 1/2 cucumber, peeled, seeded and chopped
- 1/4 cup finely chopped red onion
- 2 naan flatbreads
- 1/2 cup Sixth Day Snacks classic hummus
- 1/4 cup sliced Kalamata olives
- 1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese
Directions
- In a small bowl, whisk together vinegar, olive oil, dill, garlic and salt and pepper. Toss dressing with lettuce, tomato, cucumber and red onion.
- Warm naan at 375 degrees for 5 minutes or until lightly toasted.
- Spread hummus onto naan. Divide salad on top of hummus. Sprinkle with olives and cheese. Enjoy!