OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Stacking the dough and rolling in the butter creates layers of flakiness in these biscuits.

Add any of your favorite spreads and fillings to make the perfect ham sandwich. (MIO recommends Suan’s Scotch Bonnet pepper jelly, Southern Roots Sisters peach pepper jam, Seikel’s Oklahoma Gold old-style mustard and fresh Scissortail Farms herbs.)

Ingredients

3 1/2 cups Shawnee Mills all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 1/2 sticks cold Braum’s unsalted butter

1 cup cold Braum’s buttermilk

Schwab’s hickory smoked spiral ham Spreads: Roark Acres honey, Seikel’s Oklahoma Gold mustard, Braum’s butter, Suan’s Scotch Bonnet pepper jelly, Southern Roots Sisters peach pepper jam



Directions

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, salt, baking powder and baking soda. Cut butter into cubes. Using a pastry blender or two forks, cut in cold butter until mixture is crumbly. Stir in buttermilk until a dough just begins to form. Turn out dough onto a lightly floured surface. Gently pat dough into a 10- by 8-inch rectangle. Cut into fourths. Stack on top of each other, and pat or roll into a rectangle again. Repeat three more times. Roll dough to 3/4 -inch thickness. Use a 2 1⁄2-inch biscuit cutter to make 12 biscuits. Re-roll scraps as needed. Freeze until cold, about 10 minutes. Place biscuits in a 12-inch cast iron skillet. Bake until golden brown, 15 to 20 minutes. Cut each biscuit in half and place a slice of Schwab’s ham in each. Serve with honey, jam, mustard, or your favorite spread.