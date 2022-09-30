OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The small size of these corn dogs makes them fun for a kids’ birthday party or fall get-together.

Ingredients

Vegetable oil, for frying

1 (16-ounce) package Schwab’s hot dogs

1/4 cup cornstarch

1 1/2 cup Shawnee Mills self-rising cornmeal mix

1/2 cup Shawnee Mills all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons sugar

2 cups Hiland buttermilk

Directions

Pour vegetable oil about 4 inches deep into a large deep saucepan. Heat to 350 degrees. Place the cornstarch into a one-gallon plastic resealable bag. Cut the hot dogs into thirds, add to the cornstarch and shake to cover them evenly. Place 1 hot dog piece on the end of each skewer. Making sure they are evenly covered in cornstarch, gently tapping off the excess. In a large mixing bowl, combine cornmeal mix, flour and sugar. Fold in the buttermilk, mixing until a smooth batter forms. Dip the hot dogs into the batter, completely covering the hot dog. Holding the ends of the skewers, carefully place the battered hot dogs into the hot oil, rolling the corn dog as the batter forms. Fry until golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes. Place on a cooling rack over a cookie sheet.