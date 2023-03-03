OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Your guests won’t be able to stop eating this addictive snack mix! It’s also fun to package for a snack or as an unexpected gift to a friend.
Ingredients
- 2 cups Miller Pecan Co. pecan halves
- 2 cups popped popcorn
- 1 cup mini pretzel sticks
- 2 cups crisp rice cereal (like Rice Chex)
- 2 cups corn cereal (like Corn Chex)
- 1 stick Hiland butter
- 1 teaspoon Head Country all purpose championship seasoning
- 1/2 cup Cheatwoods honey
- 1/4 cup Griffins corn syrup
- 1/2 teaspoon Griffins vanilla
Directions
- Preheat oven to 250 degrees. Spray a large sheet pan with nonstick cooking spray.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine pecans, popcorn, pretzels and cereals.
- In a small microwave-safe bowl, combine butter, Head Country seasoning, honey and corn syrup. Microwave for 1 minute or until butter is melted. Stir, then add vanilla.
- Pour butter mixture over cereal mixture, stirring to coat.
- Spread onto sheet pan. Bake 1 hour, stirring every 15 minutes. Store in an airtight container for up to 1 week at room temperature.