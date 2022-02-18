OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This pulled pork is smoky, sweet and delicious. Making it in an Instant Pot makes a dish that usually cooks low and slow come together super quickly. This pulled pork is great on sliders, but it’s also good on a salad, in tortilla wraps or in rice bowls.

Ingredients

4 lb. boneless pork roast

2 tablespoons brown sugar

3 tablespoons Head Country All Purpose Championship seasoning

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 cup chicken broth

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1 bottle Head Country Bar-B-Q sauce

Braum’s slider buns

Toppings as desired: Coleslaw, pickles, additional sauce

Directions

Combine brown sugar and Head Country seasoning in a small bowl. Rub all over the pork roast to coat. In a 6-quart Instant Pot, heat on high, then add vegetable oil. Brown pork, cooking evenly until browned on all sides, about 5-8 minutes total. Pour chicken broth and vinegar into bottom of pot, scraping bits from the bottom. Select manual setting, adjust pressure to high, and set time for 40 minutes. When finished cooking, quick-release pressure according to Instant Pot directions. Remove pork, and shred using two forks. Pour barbecue sauce over, and toss, or serve barbecue sauce on the side. Serve pork on slider buns with sauce, coleslaw, pickles and your favorite toppings.

Note: If you don’t have an Instant Pot, no worries. Brown the pork roast on the stovetop, then place in a slow cooker with the chicken broth and apple cider vinegar, cooking on high for 8 hours.