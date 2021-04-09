Made In Oklahoma: Kathie’s oatmeal cookies

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – These fool-proof oatmeal cookies will be a hit with family and friends of all ages!

Ingredients:

Yields about 4 1/2 dozen cookies

1 C shortening

1 C granulated sugar

1 C dark brown sugar

2 eggs

1 tsp salt

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp vanilla

1 1/2 C Shawnee Best all-purpose flower

3 C old fashioned oats

1 C chopped Oklahoma pecans (optional)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 325° F and grease cookie sheets Cream shortening and sugars until light Add eggs and beat thoroughly Add salt, baking soda, cinnamon, and vanilla Add in flour, oats, and pecans. Combine well Place rounded tablespoons of dough onto greased sheets Bake for 12-14 minutes (Bake time determines the texture of the cookie. Cook longer for crunchy cookies, less for chewy)

Tip: Measure shortening with the same cup you cracked your eggs into. This will keep the shortening from sticking to the cup and make for easier clean up.