Made In Oklahoma: Kathie’s oatmeal cookies
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – These fool-proof oatmeal cookies will be a hit with family and friends of all ages!
Ingredients:
Yields about 4 1/2 dozen cookies
- 1 C shortening
- 1 C granulated sugar
- 1 C dark brown sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp baking soda
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 1 1/2 C Shawnee Best all-purpose flower
- 3 C old fashioned oats
- 1 C chopped Oklahoma pecans (optional)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 325° F and grease cookie sheets
- Cream shortening and sugars until light
- Add eggs and beat thoroughly
- Add salt, baking soda, cinnamon, and vanilla
- Add in flour, oats, and pecans. Combine well
- Place rounded tablespoons of dough onto greased sheets
- Bake for 12-14 minutes (Bake time determines the texture of the cookie. Cook longer for crunchy cookies, less for chewy)
Tip: Measure shortening with the same cup you cracked your eggs into. This will keep the shortening from sticking to the cup and make for easier clean up.