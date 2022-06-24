OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Blueberry and lemon pair beautifully in these fabulous cupcakes. The topping of blueberries and Woody’s Lemon Ice candy make a pretty presentation for this sweet dessert.

Ingredients

Cupcakes:

3 (1/2) cups Shawnee Mills all purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

3/4 cup (1 1/2 sticks) Hiland unsalted butter, room temperature

1 3/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup Roark Acres honey

1/3 cup fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon lemon zest, packed

4 large eggs

1 cup and 4 tablespoons Hiland buttermilk

2 1/2 cups fresh blueberries (reserve 24 for garnish)

Frosting:

11 ounce high quality white chocolate, finely chopped

12 ounce cream cheese, room temp

3/4 (1 1/2 sticks) Hiland unsalted butter, room temperature

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

Woody’s Lemon Ice candy

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees, place 24 cupcake papers in two muffin tins Sift flour, salt, baking powder, and baking soda into a medium bowl – set aside Using electric mixer, beat butter in large bowl until fluffy Gradually add sugar, beating until blended, scraping down sides of bowl occasionally Beat in lemon juice and honey, add zest, then eggs 1 at a time – continue to beat until well blended Beat in dry ingredients in batches, alternating with buttermilk Fold in berries Fill each cupcake paper with 1/3 cup of batter (an ice cream scoop works well for this part of the process) Bake cupcakes for 20-25 minutes or until inserted toothpick comes out clean (carefully monitor after 20 minutes) While cupcakes cook, melt white chocolate in double boiler over simmering water then remove boiler top from water, stir until smooth, and cool until lukewarm Using electric mixer, beat cream cheese and butter in large bowl until blended Add lemon juice and cooled white chocolate and beat until well blended Cool cupcakes in muffin tins for 5 minutes. Remove muffins from tins and cool completely on cooling rack When completely cooled, ice the cupcakes with a small cake spatula or piping bag (if you use a piping bag you will be applying more icing to each cupcake and should double the recipe). Garnish with Woody’s Lemon Ice candy and reserved blueberries – enjoy!