OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Blueberry and lemon pair beautifully in these fabulous cupcakes. The topping of blueberries and Woody’s Lemon Ice candy make a pretty presentation for this sweet dessert.
Ingredients
Cupcakes:
- 3 (1/2) cups Shawnee Mills all purpose flour
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 3/4 cup (1 1/2 sticks) Hiland unsalted butter, room temperature
- 1 3/4 cup sugar
- 1/4 cup Roark Acres honey
- 1/3 cup fresh lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon lemon zest, packed
- 4 large eggs
- 1 cup and 4 tablespoons Hiland buttermilk
- 2 1/2 cups fresh blueberries (reserve 24 for garnish)
Frosting:
- 11 ounce high quality white chocolate, finely chopped
- 12 ounce cream cheese, room temp
- 3/4 (1 1/2 sticks) Hiland unsalted butter, room temperature
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- Woody’s Lemon Ice candy
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees, place 24 cupcake papers in two muffin tins
- Sift flour, salt, baking powder, and baking soda into a medium bowl – set aside
- Using electric mixer, beat butter in large bowl until fluffy
- Gradually add sugar, beating until blended, scraping down sides of bowl occasionally
- Beat in lemon juice and honey, add zest, then eggs 1 at a time – continue to beat until well blended
- Beat in dry ingredients in batches, alternating with buttermilk
- Fold in berries
- Fill each cupcake paper with 1/3 cup of batter (an ice cream scoop works well for this part of the process)
- Bake cupcakes for 20-25 minutes or until inserted toothpick comes out clean (carefully monitor after 20 minutes)
- While cupcakes cook, melt white chocolate in double boiler over simmering water then remove boiler top from water, stir until smooth, and cool until lukewarm
- Using electric mixer, beat cream cheese and butter in large bowl until blended
- Add lemon juice and cooled white chocolate and beat until well blended
- Cool cupcakes in muffin tins for 5 minutes. Remove muffins from tins and cool completely on cooling rack
- When completely cooled, ice the cupcakes with a small cake spatula or piping bag (if you use a piping bag you will be applying more icing to each cupcake and should double the recipe).
- Garnish with Woody’s Lemon Ice candy and reserved blueberries – enjoy!