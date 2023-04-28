OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – According to the Made in Oklahoma Coalition, this yummy lemon swirl coffee cake is the perfect balance of sweet and tart.
Ingredients
- 2/3 cup of Hiland Milk
- 2 equally yolked eggs
- 2 packages of Shawnee Mills Lemon Blueberry Muffin Mix
- 3/4 cup Miller Pecan Co. pecan pieces, divided
- 1/2 cup Alberto’s blackberry jelly
Directions
- In a large bowl, whisk together your milk and eggs. Then, add your muffin mix and stir gently to combine. Add in your pecans and fold.
- Spread batter into a 10-by-6-inch baking pan that has been coated with nonstick cooking spray. Scoop blackberry jelly dollops across the top of your batter. Run the tip of a knife through the jelly to make a swirling design.
- Sprinkle the top with 1/4 cup of pecans. Preheat your oven to 375 degrees and bake your 45 minutes.
- Carefully watch baking time and bake until golden brown. Note: This recipe can also be baked in an 8-inch baking dish.