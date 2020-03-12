Breaking News
Made in Oklahoma: Mac and Cheese Soup

Recipes

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Cheesy comfort food becomes creamy soup in this fun recipe that will bring everyone to the table at dinnertime.

Ingredients

  • 4 ounces dry Della Terra Creste di Gallo pasta
  • 1 large carrot, chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 tablespoons Shawnee Mills flour
  • 2 1/2 cups low-sodium chicken broth (or vegetable broth)
  • Pinch of nutmeg
  • 2 cups (about 10 ounces) broccoli florets, chopped into small pieces
  • 1 1/2 cups Hiland grated sharp cheddar cheese
  • 1 1/2 cups chopped onion
  • 1 celery stalk, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon Hiland salted butter
  • Salt and fresh pepper, to taste
  • 1 cup Hiland milk
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground mustard
  • 2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese

Directions

  1. Boil pasta in salted water until al dente, according to package directions. Drain and set aside.
  2. Chop onion, carrot, celery and garlic.
  3. In a large soup pot or dutch oven, melt butter. Add chopped vegetables and sauté on low heat until soft, about 5 minutes. Add flour and freshly ground pepper to the pot, and stir until smooth. Slowly add chicken broth, milk, nutmeg and dry mustard, whisking constantly. Set heat to medium-low and let it come to a slow boil. Cover and cook on low about 10-15 minutes.
  4. Add broccoli florets and parmesan cheese, and stir well. Adjust salt and pepper to taste. Cook uncovered until broccoli is cooked, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and wait until it stops boiling. Add cheddar cheese a little at a time, mixing well until cheese melts.
  5. Return the cooked pasta to the soup and mix well. Serve right away so the pasta doesn't absorb all the broth.

