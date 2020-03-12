Made in Oklahoma: Mac and Cheese Soup

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Cheesy comfort food becomes creamy soup in this fun recipe that will bring everyone to the table at dinnertime.
Ingredients
- 4 ounces dry Della Terra Creste di Gallo pasta
- 1 large carrot, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 tablespoons Shawnee Mills flour
- 2 1/2 cups low-sodium chicken broth (or vegetable broth)
- Pinch of nutmeg
- 2 cups (about 10 ounces) broccoli florets, chopped into small pieces
- 1 1/2 cups Hiland grated sharp cheddar cheese
- 1 1/2 cups chopped onion
- 1 celery stalk, chopped
- 1 tablespoon Hiland salted butter
- Salt and fresh pepper, to taste
- 1 cup Hiland milk
- 1/2 teaspoon ground mustard
- 2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese
Directions
- Boil pasta in salted water until al dente, according to package directions. Drain and set aside.
- Chop onion, carrot, celery and garlic.
- In a large soup pot or dutch oven, melt butter. Add chopped vegetables and sauté on low heat until soft, about 5 minutes. Add flour and freshly ground pepper to the pot, and stir until smooth. Slowly add chicken broth, milk, nutmeg and dry mustard, whisking constantly. Set heat to medium-low and let it come to a slow boil. Cover and cook on low about 10-15 minutes.
- Add broccoli florets and parmesan cheese, and stir well. Adjust salt and pepper to taste. Cook uncovered until broccoli is cooked, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and wait until it stops boiling. Add cheddar cheese a little at a time, mixing well until cheese melts.
- Return the cooked pasta to the soup and mix well. Serve right away so the pasta doesn't absorb all the broth.