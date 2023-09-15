OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s soup season! This super easy recipe is great to make before heading out the door in the morning. The smell of a homecooked dinner awaits, and with very little effort.
Ingredients
- 1 dozen meatballs from 1 bag frozen Italian-style meatballs
- 8 ounce package J-M sliced mushrooms
- 1 cup fresh green beans, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 2 carrots, sliced
- 6 small red potatoes, chopped
- 1 medium zucchini, sliced
- 1 yellow onion, chopped
- 4 cloves garlic, chopped
- 1 (28 ounce) can diced tomatoes
- 1 can kidney beans, rinsed and drained
- 1/2 pound Bar-S fully cooked bacon, warmed and crumbled
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon Head Country all-purpose championship seasoning
- 3 cups chicken broth
- 3 cups water
- 1/4 cup chopped Scissortail Farms parsley
- Grated parmesan cheese
To make it even heartier, serve over Della Terra pasta.
Directions
- Combine all ingredients, except fresh parsley and Parmesan cheese, in slow cooker.
- Cook on low for 8 hours. Season with salt and pepper.
- Garnish each bowl with parsley and parmesan cheese.