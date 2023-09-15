OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s soup season! This super easy recipe is great to make before heading out the door in the morning. The smell of a homecooked dinner awaits, and with very little effort.

Ingredients

1 dozen meatballs from 1 bag frozen Italian-style meatballs

8 ounce package J-M sliced mushrooms

1 cup fresh green beans, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 carrots, sliced

6 small red potatoes, chopped

1 medium zucchini, sliced

1 yellow onion, chopped

4 cloves garlic, chopped

1 (28 ounce) can diced tomatoes

1 can kidney beans, rinsed and drained

1/2 pound Bar-S fully cooked bacon, warmed and crumbled

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon Head Country all-purpose championship seasoning

3 cups chicken broth

3 cups water

1/4 cup chopped Scissortail Farms parsley

Grated parmesan cheese

To make it even heartier, serve over Della Terra pasta.

Directions

Combine all ingredients, except fresh parsley and Parmesan cheese, in slow cooker. Cook on low for 8 hours. Season with salt and pepper. Garnish each bowl with parsley and parmesan cheese.