OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – These brisket tacos cook low and slow in Milo’s Sweet Tea with lime juice and fajita seasoning. The result is a shredded, tender seasoned brisket that’s perfect wrapped in tortillas.

The meat is also great in a rice bowl, as a topping for a taco salad or in the best nachos you’ll ever make.

Ingredients

1 cup Milo’s Famous sweet tea

3 pounds brisket

1 package fajita seasoning

1 lime

1 cup shredded pepper jack cheese

corn or flour tortillas, warmed

Directions

Pat the brisket dry with paper towels. Rub the brisket with the seasoning and place in the slow cooker. Add the Milo’s Famous Sweet Tea and juice of the lime to the slow cooker. Cook on high for 8-10 hours, or until fork tender. Remove any excess fat from the brisket and shred meat with a fork. Serve in warmed tortillas with shredded cheese, salsa, and any other favorite toppings.