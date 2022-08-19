OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – These brisket tacos cook low and slow in Milo’s Sweet Tea with lime juice and fajita seasoning. The result is a shredded, tender seasoned brisket that’s perfect wrapped in tortillas.
The meat is also great in a rice bowl, as a topping for a taco salad or in the best nachos you’ll ever make.
Ingredients
- 1 cup Milo’s Famous sweet tea
- 3 pounds brisket
- 1 package fajita seasoning
- 1 lime
- 1 cup shredded pepper jack cheese
- corn or flour tortillas, warmed
Directions
- Pat the brisket dry with paper towels.
- Rub the brisket with the seasoning and place in the slow cooker.
- Add the Milo’s Famous Sweet Tea and juice of the lime to the slow cooker.
- Cook on high for 8-10 hours, or until fork tender.
- Remove any excess fat from the brisket and shred meat with a fork.
- Serve in warmed tortillas with shredded cheese, salsa, and any other favorite toppings.