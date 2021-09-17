Made in Oklahoma: Nacho table

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Make the trend of the nacho table your own using the best Made in Oklahoma products. This is a fun way to casually serve friends and family. Add good drinks and dessert, and you have the makings for a great party.
Ingredients
Meat:
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1 small package taco seasoning
- 1 jar Ace in the Bowl salsa
Nacho cheese sauce:
- 2 tablespoons Hiland butter
- 2 tablespoons Shawnee Mills flour
- 1 cup Hiland whole milk
- 1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon chili powder
Additional ingredients:
- 2 large bags tortilla chips
- 1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro
- 2 sliced limes
- 2 tomatoes, chopped
- Hiland sour cream
- Sixth Day Snacks salsa
- Sixth Day Snacks pickled jalapenos
- Augustos green sauce
Directions
- Cook ground beef over medium-high heat until no pink remains.
- Drain grease.
- Add taco seasoning and salsa, bringing to a simmer, then cooking on medium-low heat for 15 to 20 minutes.
- Place butter and flour in a small saucepan over medium heat.
- Whisk until butter is melted and mixture becomes foamy.
- Whisk until bubbly, about a minute.
- Add milk, whisking as you add. Bring milk to a simmer.
- Once it has simmered a couple of minutes, turn off heat.
- Add cheese, stirring until melted. Add salt and chili powder.
- Line your kitchen table or island with parchment paper or foil.
- Spread chips across the table.
- Just before serving, sprinkle with meat mixture. Then drizzle with nacho cheese sauce.
- Top with cilantro, lime, tomatoes, sour cream, salsa, jalapenos and Augusto’s green sauce. (One way to neatly add the tomatoes or green sauce is to place them in a plastic squeeze bottle to drizzle across the nachos.)
- Place plates and several sets of tongs around the table so guests can help themselves.