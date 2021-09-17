Made in Oklahoma: Nacho table

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Make the trend of the nacho table your own using the best Made in Oklahoma products. This is a fun way to casually serve friends and family. Add good drinks and dessert, and you have the makings for a great party.

Ingredients

Meat:

  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 1 small package taco seasoning
  • 1 jar Ace in the Bowl salsa

Nacho cheese sauce:

  • 2 tablespoons Hiland butter
  • 2 tablespoons Shawnee Mills flour
  • 1 cup Hiland whole milk
  • 1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon chili powder

Additional ingredients:

  • 2 large bags tortilla chips
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • 2 sliced limes
  • 2 tomatoes, chopped
  • Hiland sour cream
  • Sixth Day Snacks salsa
  • Sixth Day Snacks pickled jalapenos
  • Augustos green sauce

Directions

  1. Cook ground beef over medium-high heat until no pink remains.
    1. Drain grease.
    2. Add taco seasoning and salsa, bringing to a simmer, then cooking on medium-low heat for 15 to 20 minutes.
  2. Place butter and flour in a small saucepan over medium heat.
    1. Whisk until butter is melted and mixture becomes foamy.
    2. Whisk until bubbly, about a minute.
    3. Add milk, whisking as you add. Bring milk to a simmer.
    4. Once it has simmered a couple of minutes, turn off heat.
    5. Add cheese, stirring until melted. Add salt and chili powder.
  3. Line your kitchen table or island with parchment paper or foil.
    1. Spread chips across the table.
    2. Just before serving, sprinkle with meat mixture. Then drizzle with nacho cheese sauce.
    3. Top with cilantro, lime, tomatoes, sour cream, salsa, jalapenos and Augusto’s green sauce. (One way to neatly add the tomatoes or green sauce is to place them in a plastic squeeze bottle to drizzle across the nachos.)
    4. Place plates and several sets of tongs around the table so guests can help themselves.

