OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Subbing pecans for pine nuts saves money and makes for a delicious pesto. Oklahoma pecans and basil make a perfect Okie Pesto everyone will love.

Ingredients

4 cups loosely packed Scissortail Farms basil

1 1/2 cups Miller Pecan Co. pecans

4 cloves garlic

1/2 cup shredded parmesan cheese

3/4 cup olive oil

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

pinch of ground black pepper

Directions

Blend the basil, pecans, garlic, parmesan cheese, olive oil, salt and pepper in a food processor until the mixture becomes a slightly chunky paste. Store in refrigerator for a week. Or, place in ice cube trays and freeze.