OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Subbing pecans for pine nuts saves money and makes for a delicious pesto. Oklahoma pecans and basil make a perfect Okie Pesto everyone will love.
Ingredients
- 4 cups loosely packed Scissortail Farms basil
- 1 1/2 cups Miller Pecan Co. pecans
- 4 cloves garlic
- 1/2 cup shredded parmesan cheese
- 3/4 cup olive oil
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- pinch of ground black pepper
Directions
- Blend the basil, pecans, garlic, parmesan cheese, olive oil, salt and pepper in a food processor until the mixture becomes a slightly chunky paste.
- Store in refrigerator for a week. Or, place in ice cube trays and freeze.