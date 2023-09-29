OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Subbing pecans for pine nuts saves money and makes for a delicious pesto. Oklahoma pecans and basil make a perfect Okie Pesto everyone will love.

Ingredients

  • 4 cups loosely packed Scissortail Farms basil
  • 1 1/2 cups Miller Pecan Co. pecans
  • 4 cloves garlic
  • 1/2 cup shredded parmesan cheese
  • 3/4 cup olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • pinch of ground black pepper

Directions

  1. Blend the basil, pecans, garlic, parmesan cheese, olive oil, salt and pepper in a food processor until the mixture becomes a slightly chunky paste.
  2. Store in refrigerator for a week. Or, place in ice cube trays and freeze.