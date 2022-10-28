OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Celebrate the changing season with this delicious, sweet quick bread. Fresh orange juice and fresh cranberries set this bread apart while Knight Creek Farms pecans add texture and interest to the bread that’s equally good for breakfast as it is for an after-dinner treat.

Ingredients

Bread

2 cups Shawnee Mills all-purpose flour

1/2 cup sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 zest of large orange

2/3 cup fresh orange juice

2 Hansen’s eggs, lightly beaten

2/3 cup vegetable oil

1 1/4 cups fresh cranberries, halved

1/2 cup Knight Creek pecans, chopped

Orange Glaze

1/2 teaspoon almond extract

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

3/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup orange juice

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9×5-inch loaf pan with parchment paper or spray with nonstick cooking spray. Combine the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt together in a large bowl. Stir in the orange zest. Make a well in the center, and add the orange juice, eggs and vegetable oil, stirring just until combined. Gently fold in the cranberries and pecans. Pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan. Bake in a preheated oven, about 45 minutes or until done. Cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then remove to a cooling rack. While the bread cooks, combine all glaze ingredients in a small saucepan. Stir, and heat, but don’t let come to a boil. Drizzle glaze over warm bread.