Made In Oklahoma: Peanut butter and jelly overnight oats

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Make these oats the night before, and you’ll wake up to a healthy, delicious breakfast. You can double or triple the recipe, then keep several jars of oats ready for the week.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup rolled old fashioned oats
  • 1/2 cup Braums whole milk
  • 1/4 cup vanilla Amelia French-style yogurt
  • 1 tablespoon chia seeds
  • 1 tablespoon Roark Acres Honey
  • 1 teaspoon Griffins vanilla extract
  • 1 tablespoon Garden Club strawberry jam
  • 1 tablespoon peanut butter
  • 1/4 cup diced strawberries
  • 2 tablespoons chopped peanuts

Directions

  1. Place oats, milk, yogurt, chia seeds, honey and vanilla in a medium-size Mason jar or glass container.
  2. Cover with a lid or plastic wrap and place jar in refrigerator for at least 2 hours. Overnight is best.
  3. The next morning, top oat mixture with a layer of jam, then peanut butter, strawberries and peanuts. Enjoy!

