Made In Oklahoma: Peanut butter and jelly overnight oats

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Make these oats the night before, and you’ll wake up to a healthy, delicious breakfast. You can double or triple the recipe, then keep several jars of oats ready for the week.
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup rolled old fashioned oats
- 1/2 cup Braums whole milk
- 1/4 cup vanilla Amelia French-style yogurt
- 1 tablespoon chia seeds
- 1 tablespoon Roark Acres Honey
- 1 teaspoon Griffins vanilla extract
- 1 tablespoon Garden Club strawberry jam
- 1 tablespoon peanut butter
- 1/4 cup diced strawberries
- 2 tablespoons chopped peanuts
Directions
- Place oats, milk, yogurt, chia seeds, honey and vanilla in a medium-size Mason jar or glass container.
- Cover with a lid or plastic wrap and place jar in refrigerator for at least 2 hours. Overnight is best.
- The next morning, top oat mixture with a layer of jam, then peanut butter, strawberries and peanuts. Enjoy!