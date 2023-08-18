OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – These super simple Peanut Butter Pretzel Energy Bites are filled with protein and nutrients. It’s an energy bite that both kids and adults love, and just what you want to eat, whether it’s breakfast on the go or an afternoon pick me up.

Image courtesy MIO

Ingredients

›2 cups Trucker Treats Cinnamon Toast Pretzels

›1/2 cup Peanut Butter

›3 tablespoons tablespoons Cheatwoods Honey

›1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

›1/4 cup dried raisins or cranberries

›1/4 cup mini chocolate chips

STEP 1

Crush pretzels by pulsing a few times in a food processor, or place in a plastic bag and crush into small bits with a rolling pin.

STEP 2

Stir peanut butter, honey and cinnamon together in a medium bowl. Add pretzels, raisins and chocolate chips to peanut butter mixture, stirring gently to combine. Roll into 15 to 20 balls. Note: This recipe can be easily doubled.

