OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – These popcorn balls are scary good and easily made in a cupcake pan.
Ingredients
- 12 cups air-popped popcorn
- 3 tablespoons Hiland unsalted butter
- 1 (10-ounce) package of mini marshmallows
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
Toppings
- 1 (11-ounce) package caramel candies, unwrapped for melting
- 1 cup chopped Miller Pecan Co. pecans
- 2 bars Bedre chocolate bars
- 1/4 cup Hiland heavy cream
- Festive cupcake toppings and sprinkles
Steps
Step 1
Place 12 cups fully popped popcorn into a large mixing bowl.
Step 2
Melt butter in medium-sized sauce pan on low heat. Add marshmallows, vanilla and salt and stir until melted. Pour over popcorn and stir until evenly coated. Form cupcakes into mold and insert 6-inch skewer into each ball. Work quickly before marshmallow mixture gets stiff.
Step 3
Melt caramel candies in the microwave, stirring every 10 seconds. Once you get a smooth sauce-like consistency, dip the base of each popcorn cupcake into the caramel, then into the chopped pecans.
Step 4
Heat chocolate bars and heavy cream in the microwave, stirring every 10 seconds. Once you get a smooth texture and the chocolate is pourable, drizzle over popcorn cupcakes and decorate with sprinkles.