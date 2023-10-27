OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – These popcorn balls are scary good and easily made in a cupcake pan.

Ingredients

12 cups air-popped popcorn

3 tablespoons Hiland unsalted butter

1 (10-ounce) package of mini marshmallows

1/4 teaspoon salt

Toppings

1 (11-ounce) package caramel candies, unwrapped for melting

1 cup chopped Miller Pecan Co. pecans

2 bars Bedre chocolate bars

1/4 cup Hiland heavy cream

Festive cupcake toppings and sprinkles

Steps

Step 1

Place 12 cups fully popped popcorn into a large mixing bowl.

Step 2

Melt butter in medium-sized sauce pan on low heat. Add marshmallows, vanilla and salt and stir until melted. Pour over popcorn and stir until evenly coated. Form cupcakes into mold and insert 6-inch skewer into each ball. Work quickly before marshmallow mixture gets stiff.

Step 3

Melt caramel candies in the microwave, stirring every 10 seconds. Once you get a smooth sauce-like consistency, dip the base of each popcorn cupcake into the caramel, then into the chopped pecans.

Step 4

Heat chocolate bars and heavy cream in the microwave, stirring every 10 seconds. Once you get a smooth texture and the chocolate is pourable, drizzle over popcorn cupcakes and decorate with sprinkles.