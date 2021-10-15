Made in Oklahoma: Pumpkin pecan pancakes

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This is the ultimate taste of fall – pumpkin and pecan pancakes with warm syrup. Adding the pecans once the pancakes are on the griddle makes a pretty pancake. Griffin’s Syrup has a sweet maple flavor and thickness that’s perfect for these pancakes.
Ingredients
- 2 package Shawnee Mills buttermilk pancake and waffle mix
- 1/2 cup pumpkin puree
- 1 1/2 cup Hiland milk
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 3 eggs
- 2 1/2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
- 1 1/2 cup Miller Pecan Co. chopped pecans
- Griffins Original waffle syrup
- Hiland butter
Directions
- Heat griddle or skillet over medium heat or to 350 degrees. Grease griddle with vegetable oil if necessary.
- In a medium bowl, stir pancake mix, pumpkin puree, milk, vegetable oil, eggs and pumpkin pie spice until well blended.
- For each pancake, pour slightly less than 1⁄4 cup batter onto the hot griddle.
- Sprinkle pecans liberally onto each pancake.
- Cook until edges are dry, flip and serve with Hiland butter and Griffin’s syrup.