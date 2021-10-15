Made in Oklahoma: Pumpkin pecan pancakes

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) - Put what you're hearing on the prairies of Del City in 1889 and you wouldn't be too far off according to Wayne Cantwell, who busies himself with teaching roots music to the next generation, who will then carry on what started when the first fiddles and banjoes came to the Americas.

"It all came over on the boat," he smiles about early music in U.S. "There really wasn't a lot of entertainment back then except what you could bring with you."