Made in Oklahoma: Pumpkin pecan pancakes

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This is the ultimate taste of fall – pumpkin and pecan pancakes with warm syrup. Adding the pecans once the pancakes are on the griddle makes a pretty pancake. Griffin’s Syrup has a sweet maple flavor and thickness that’s perfect for these pancakes.

Ingredients

  • 2 package Shawnee Mills buttermilk pancake and waffle mix
  • 1/2 cup pumpkin puree
  • 1 1/2 cup Hiland milk
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 3 eggs
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
  • 1 1/2 cup Miller Pecan Co. chopped pecans
  • Griffins Original waffle syrup
  • Hiland butter

Directions

  1. Heat griddle or skillet over medium heat or to 350 degrees. Grease griddle with vegetable oil if necessary. 
  2. In a medium bowl, stir pancake mix, pumpkin puree, milk, vegetable oil, eggs and pumpkin pie spice until well blended.
  3. For each pancake, pour slightly less than 1⁄4 cup batter onto the hot griddle. 
  4. Sprinkle pecans liberally onto each pancake.
  5. Cook until edges are dry, flip and serve with Hiland butter and Griffin’s syrup.

