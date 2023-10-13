OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – You’ve tried pumpkin spice in everything from lattes to muffins. How about in brownies? A subtle pumpkin flavor is swirled into fudge brownie mix in this perfect-for-fall dessert.

Ingredients

1/2 cup Southern Okie gourmet pumpkin spread

4 ounce cream cheese, softened

1 egg

2 (8 oz) packages Shawnee Mills rich fudge brownie mix

1/4 cup vegetable oil

2 tablespoons Dairy Pure whole milk

2 eggs

Directions

Heat oven to 350 degrees (or 325 degrees for dark or nonstick pan). Grease bottom of 9-inch square pan. In a small bowl, beat all filling ingredients with electric mixer on low speed for 30 seconds and medium speed for about 2 minutes, until smooth. Set aside. Make brownie batter by mixing both brownie mix packages, vegetable oil, milk, and eggs by hand until thoroughly mixed and incorporated. Spread 1/2 of brownie batter in pan. Spoon pumpkin filling over batter. Spoon remaining brownie batter over filling. Cut through the batter, swirling filling into the batter for a marbled design. Bake 40 minutes or until the toothpick inserted into the middle comes out clean. Cool, then cut into squares. Store in refrigerator.