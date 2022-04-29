OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This easy-to-make soup starts on the stovetop but finishes in a slow cooker. It’s a great one to remember on weekdays when evenings are hectic and there’s no time to make dinner.
Ingredients
- 1 lb. Greer’s Ranch House Sausage
- 2 1/2 cups water
- 1 lb. Schwab’s Back-Home Brick Chili
- 1 (15 oz.) package taco seasoning mix
- 1 (15 oz.) can black beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 (15 oz.) can pinto beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 (14.5 oz.) can diced tomatoes
- 2 cups Ace in the Bowl salsa
- 1 cup pepperjack cheese
- 1 cup Hiland sour cream
- 1 cup chopped Scissortail Farms cilantro
Directions
- Crumble sausage in a medium skillet and cook over medium-high heat until brown, stirring often.
- Drain. Put in a large slow cooker.
- Add water, chili, seasoning, beans, diced tomatoes and salsa. Stir well.
- Cook on high for 2-3 hours, stirring occasionally.
- To serve, ladle into bowls and top with cheese, sour cream and cilantro as desired.