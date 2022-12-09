OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – These fun cookies are the perfect treat for Santa on Christmas Eve. Or bring them to a cookie swap, and they will be the hit of the party. Rudolph’s red nose shines bright with red candy, and Trucker Treats pretzels make cute antlers.

Ingredients

1 stick Hiland butter

1/2 cup peanut butter

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon Griffin’s vanilla

1 Hansen’s egg

1 1/3 cups Shawnee Mills flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

Red M&Ms

Brown M&Ms

Trucker Treats pretzels, broken into pieces

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a mixer, cream together butter, peanut butter, sugar and brown sugar until smooth. Add egg and vanilla, beating until smooth. In a small bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda and salt. Slowly add dry ingredients to butter mixture, beating until incorporated. Roll dough into 1-inch balls. Place on cookie sheet. Flatten slightly with the bottom of a glass jar. Bake about 12 minutes or until slightly golden brown. As soon as cookies are out of the oven, place a red M&M for the nose in each cookie. Place two brown M&Ms above the nose for the eyes. Insert two pretzel pieces for the antlers. Note: If the antlers won’t “stick,” use a little piped melted chocolate to hold the pretzels in place.