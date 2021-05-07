Made in Oklahoma: Sheet pan sausage and peppers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The simple ingredients are deceiving for the amount of great flavor in this delicious dish. 

Ingredients

  • 1 Tbsp Olive oil
  • 1 Tbsp Seikel’s Oklahoma Gold Old Style Mustard
  • 1 Tsp Daddy Hinkle’s Cracked Pepper Seasoning
  • 2 Red bell peppers, cut into strips
  • 1 Yellow bell pepper, cut into strips
  • 1 Yellow onion, cut into strips
  • 1 lb Mountain View Meat Company Polish Sausage
  • 5 Sub rolls
  • 2 Tbsp Seikel’s Oklahoma Gold Old Style Mustard
  • 1 Tsp Roark Acres Pure Raw Honey

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a large bowl, combine olive oil, mustard and seasoning. Add bell peppers and onion, tossing to coat. Spread mixture evenly on a foil-lined sheet pan.
  2. Cut sausages in half lengthwise. Place sausages on top of pepper mixture.
  3. Bake for 30 minutes at 375 degrees. Once lightly browned and peppers and onions have softened, turn oven to broil setting. Broil 5 minutes to give sausage more color. Turn sausages halfway for even browning, if desired.
  4. Place sub rolls in 375 degree oven for about 5 minutes, or until lightly toasted. Spread each roll with the honey mustard mixture. Fill each with two sausage halves, peppers and onions.

