Made in Oklahoma: Sheet pan sausage and peppers
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The simple ingredients are deceiving for the amount of great flavor in this delicious dish.
Ingredients
- 1 Tbsp Olive oil
- 1 Tbsp Seikel’s Oklahoma Gold Old Style Mustard
- 1 Tsp Daddy Hinkle’s Cracked Pepper Seasoning
- 2 Red bell peppers, cut into strips
- 1 Yellow bell pepper, cut into strips
- 1 Yellow onion, cut into strips
- 1 lb Mountain View Meat Company Polish Sausage
- 5 Sub rolls
- 2 Tbsp Seikel’s Oklahoma Gold Old Style Mustard
- 1 Tsp Roark Acres Pure Raw Honey
Directions
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a large bowl, combine olive oil, mustard and seasoning. Add bell peppers and onion, tossing to coat. Spread mixture evenly on a foil-lined sheet pan.
- Cut sausages in half lengthwise. Place sausages on top of pepper mixture.
- Bake for 30 minutes at 375 degrees. Once lightly browned and peppers and onions have softened, turn oven to broil setting. Broil 5 minutes to give sausage more color. Turn sausages halfway for even browning, if desired.
- Place sub rolls in 375 degree oven for about 5 minutes, or until lightly toasted. Spread each roll with the honey mustard mixture. Fill each with two sausage halves, peppers and onions.