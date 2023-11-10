OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – When you’re craving something a little spicy and sizzling, make fajitas at home. It’s all the flavor of your favorite restaurant fajitas, but easier when made in a sheet pan. This one-pan dinner will be a family favorite.
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons lime juice
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons dried oregano
- 1 tablespoon chili powder
- 1 tablespoon cumin
- 2 teaspoons garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon Daddy Hinkle’s seasoning
- 1 1/2 pounds skirt steak, sliced thin
- 1 red onion, sliced thin
- 2 bell peppers, sliced thin
- 1 (8-ounce) container J-M sliced mushrooms
Directions
- In a small bowl, whisk together lime juice, olive oil, salt, brown sugar, oregano, chili powder, cumin, garlic powder and Daddy Hinkle’s. Pour into a large Ziploc bag. Add sliced steak. Marinate as little as 30 minutes or as long as all day, depending on how much time you have.
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Arrange sliced onion, bell peppers and mushrooms on a sheet pan. Add steak in a single layer, leaving space between the pieces. You may need to use two sheet pans.
- Bake for 20 minutes or until meat is browned and cooked through.
- Serve fajita meat and veggies with flour or corn tortillas, Scissortail Farms cilantro, Hiland Sour Cream, sliced avocado, shredded cheese and other favorite Made in Oklahoma products.