OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – When you’re craving something a little spicy and sizzling, make fajitas at home. It’s all the flavor of your favorite restaurant fajitas, but easier when made in a sheet pan. This one-pan dinner will be a family favorite.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons lime juice

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon brown sugar

2 teaspoons dried oregano

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 tablespoon cumin

2 teaspoons garlic powder

1 teaspoon Daddy Hinkle’s seasoning

1 1/2 pounds skirt steak, sliced thin

1 red onion, sliced thin

2 bell peppers, sliced thin

1 (8-ounce) container J-M sliced mushrooms

Directions

In a small bowl, whisk together lime juice, olive oil, salt, brown sugar, oregano, chili powder, cumin, garlic powder and Daddy Hinkle’s. Pour into a large Ziploc bag. Add sliced steak. Marinate as little as 30 minutes or as long as all day, depending on how much time you have. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Arrange sliced onion, bell peppers and mushrooms on a sheet pan. Add steak in a single layer, leaving space between the pieces. You may need to use two sheet pans. Bake for 20 minutes or until meat is browned and cooked through. Serve fajita meat and veggies with flour or corn tortillas, Scissortail Farms cilantro, Hiland Sour Cream, sliced avocado, shredded cheese and other favorite Made in Oklahoma products.