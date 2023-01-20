OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This slow cooker steak soup is an entire meal in a bowl. After the steak is browned, the soup spends all day cooking in the slow cooker.

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds of sirloin steak, cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 1/4 cup of Shawnee Mills All Purpose Flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 1 ounce envelope dry onion soup mix
  • 4 cups beef broth
  • 1 tablespoon tomato paste
  • 1 tablespoon Daddy Hinkles Original Meat Marinade (liquid)
  • 2 cups Della Terra Pasta Galletti or Casarecce, uncooked

Directions

  • Combine steak, flour, salt and pepper in a large ziplock bag. Seal and shake to coat beef
  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Remove beef from ziplock bag
  • Discard any excess flour mixture. Cook beef until browned, about 5 minutes
  • Place meat into slow cooker. Add onion soup mix, beef broth, tomato paste and Daddy Hinkles. Cook on low for 8 hours, until beef is tender
  • Add noodles to slow cooker. Cover and cook on low for 15-30 minutes, until noodles are tender