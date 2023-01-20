OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This slow cooker steak soup is an entire meal in a bowl. After the steak is browned, the soup spends all day cooking in the slow cooker.
Ingredients
- 2 pounds of sirloin steak, cut into 1-inch cubes
- 1/4 cup of Shawnee Mills All Purpose Flour
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 2 tablespoons canola oil
- 1 ounce envelope dry onion soup mix
- 4 cups beef broth
- 1 tablespoon tomato paste
- 1 tablespoon Daddy Hinkles Original Meat Marinade (liquid)
- 2 cups Della Terra Pasta Galletti or Casarecce, uncooked
Directions
- Combine steak, flour, salt and pepper in a large ziplock bag. Seal and shake to coat beef
- Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Remove beef from ziplock bag
- Discard any excess flour mixture. Cook beef until browned, about 5 minutes
- Place meat into slow cooker. Add onion soup mix, beef broth, tomato paste and Daddy Hinkles. Cook on low for 8 hours, until beef is tender
- Add noodles to slow cooker. Cover and cook on low for 15-30 minutes, until noodles are tender