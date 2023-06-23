OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Try this dip with tortilla chips and veggies. It’s also great as a topping for grilled chicken or fish.
Ingredients
- 1 cup red onion, chopped
- 1 green pepper, chopped
- 1 red pepper, chopped
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 2 cans (15.5 oz. each) black-eyed peas, rinsed and drained
- 1 can (15.5 oz.) hominy, white or yellow, rinsed and drained
- 1 cup Ace in the Bowl salsa
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
- Combine all ingredients in a large bowl.
- Cover and chill for several hours, or overnight to allow flavors to marry.
- Serve with corn chips, tortilla chips, or simply enjoy as a side dish.