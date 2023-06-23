OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Try this dip with tortilla chips and veggies. It’s also great as a topping for grilled chicken or fish.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup red onion, chopped
  • 1 green pepper, chopped
  • 1 red pepper, chopped
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 2 cans (15.5 oz. each) black-eyed peas, rinsed and drained
  • 1 can (15.5 oz.) hominy, white or yellow, rinsed and drained
  • 1 cup Ace in the Bowl salsa
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

  1. Combine all ingredients in a large bowl.
  2. Cover and chill for several hours, or overnight to allow flavors to marry.
  3. Serve with corn chips, tortilla chips, or simply enjoy as a side dish.