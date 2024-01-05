OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This colorful salad is bursting with berries. Local candied pecans add great flavor. It’s great as a main dish with grilled chicken or salmon, or served as a side dish with your favorite seasonal main dish.

Ingredients

Salad

  • 4 cups Scissortail Farms spinach
  • 4 cups Scissortail Farms spring mix
  • 1 cup sliced strawberries
  • 1 cup blackberries
  • 1 cup blueberries
  • 1 cup raspberries
  • 1/2 cup feta cheese
  • 1 cup Knight Pecan Farms cinnamon candied pecans

Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing

  • 1 1/2 cups raspberries, fresh or frozen
  • 1/2 cup olive oil
  • 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
  • 1 small shallot, diced
  • 1 teaspoon Seikel’s Oklahoma Gold old style mustard
  • 1 tablespoon Roark Acres honey
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • Pinch of fresh ground pepper

Directions

  1. For raspberry vinaigrette, put all ingredients in a food processor and blend for 30 seconds
  2. Toss lettuce greens with berries, cheese and cinnamon pecans.
  3. Toss with raspberry vinaigrette, adding a little at a time until coated. You may have leftover dressing, which will keep, covered, in the refrigerator for a week.