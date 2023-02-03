OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – We call it Super Bowl dip, but it’s great anytime of the year. Everyone will love this cheesy dip with bacon. It’s great with corn chips, veggies or even as a drizzle in burritos or tacos.
Ingredients
- 6-8 slices Bar-S thick-cut bacon
- 1 jar Ace in the Bowl salsa
- 30 ounce can refried beans
- 16 ounce Velveeta cheese, diced
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
Directions
- Cut bacon into thin slices and sauté until cooked through. Spread half of the bacon and some of the grease evenly onto the bottom of a 9 x 13 casserole dish.
- Cover with the refried beans, leveling with a spatula. Dice the Velveeta cheese, and place into a 1-gallon baggie with the cornstarch. Close the baggie, and shake the cornstarch coating the cheese. Reopen the baggie, and pour in the salsa, mixing gently by flipping the bag until the cheese is covered.
- Pour over the beans, and sprinkle on the remaining bacon. Heat in a 300-degree oven for 25 to 30 minutes.