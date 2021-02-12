Made in Oklahoma: Sweetheart sundaes

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – What’s a better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day than appealing to your love’s sweet tooth with these locally sourced sundaes.

Ingredients

1 (8 oz.) pkg. Shawnee Mills Fudge Brownie Mix

½ gal. Hiland Vanilla Ice Cream

1 cup Garden Club Strawberry Preserves

16 oz. Frozen Sliced Strawberries, thawed, drained

Directions

Prepare brownies according to package directions, using an 8” square pan. Cool completely before cutting into 8 squares. For strawberry sauce, slowly heat preserves and strawberries in a small saucepan over low heat until warm. To make sundaes, place a fudge brownie in shallow bowl or on plate; top with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Spoon the warm strawberry sauce over the top. Garnish with toasted slivered almonds and a sprig of mint, if desired. Enjoy! Makes 8 servings.

Tip: Got leftover strawberry sauce? Make a quick and tasty strawberry shake by blending strawberry sauce with scoops of vanilla ice cream in a blender. Add a little milk, if necessary, thinning to desired consistency. Enjoy!