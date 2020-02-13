Made in Oklahoma: Sweetheart Sundaes

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you need a quick and easy sweet treat for your Valentine or Galentine, look no further than this sundae made from Oklahoma products.
Ingredients:
- 1 (8 oz.) pkg. Shawnee Mills Fudge Brownie Mix
- 1 cup Garden Club Strawberry Preserves
- ½ gal. Hiland Vanilla Ice Cream
- 16 oz. Frozen Sliced Strawberries, thawed, drained
Directions:
- Prepare brownies according to package directions, using an 8” square pan. Cool completely before cutting into 8 squares.
- For the strawberry sauce, slowly heat preserves and strawberries in a small saucepan over low heat until warm.
- To make sundaes, place a fudge brownie in shallow bowl or on plate; top with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
- Spoon the warm strawberry sauce over the top. Garnish with toasted slivered almonds and a sprig of mint, if desired.
Enjoy! Makes 8 servings.
Bonus: Got leftover strawberry sauce? Make a quick and tasty strawberry shake by blending strawberry sauce with scoops of vanilla ice cream in a blender. Add a little milk, if necessary, thinning to desired consistency.