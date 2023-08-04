OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A tangy dressing goes perfectly with the sweet watermelon and bitter arugula in this refreshing salad.

Ingredients

1 Triple S Watermelon, partly cut into cubes to equal 3 cups and remaining watermelon sliced into slices for serving

2 cups Scissortail Farms Baby Spinach ›2 cups Scissortail Farms Arugula

1/2 cup red onion, chopped

1/3 cup Scissortail Farms Mint, chopped

1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons lime juice

1 tablespoon Roark Acres Honey

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

Directions

Place each of the four watermelon slices onto plates for serving. You can also cut these into squares, rounds or triangles. In a large bowl, combine cubed watermelon, spinach, arugula, onion, mint and feta. In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, lime juice, honey and salt. Combine watermelon mixture with dressing. Serve on top of watermelon slices. Drizzle with additional balsamic vinegar. Serve immediately. (If not serving immediately, keep dressing and salad ingredients separate until serving time.)