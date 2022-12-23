OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – These little appetizers will go fast. Double them for a crowd.

Ingredients:

2 pkgs Mountain View Smoked Sausage

1 pkg Bar-S Sliced Bacon

2 tbsp Head Country Championship Seasoning

1/2 cup Syrup

1/2 cup Seikels Oklahoma Gold Old Style Mustard

1/2 cup Head Country Bar-B-Q sauce

1 box toothpicks

1 box parchment paper

Preheat over to 375 degrees.

Quarter the sausage links, and cut sliced bacon slab in half. Wrap each piece of sausage with 1/2 slice of bacon securing with a toothpick.

Sprinkle Head Country Seasoning on top of the wrapped sausages.

Place pieces on a sheet tray covered in parchment, separating where any may be touching.

Put in a hot oven and allow 25-30 minutes for cooking.

Serve warm with ramekins filled with syrup, Seikel’s mustard and Head Country BBQ sauce.