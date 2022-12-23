OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – These little appetizers will go fast. Double them for a crowd.
Ingredients:
- 2 pkgs Mountain View Smoked Sausage
- 1 pkg Bar-S Sliced Bacon
- 2 tbsp Head Country Championship Seasoning
- 1/2 cup Syrup
- 1/2 cup Seikels Oklahoma Gold Old Style Mustard
- 1/2 cup Head Country Bar-B-Q sauce
- 1 box toothpicks
- 1 box parchment paper
Preheat over to 375 degrees.
Quarter the sausage links, and cut sliced bacon slab in half. Wrap each piece of sausage with 1/2 slice of bacon securing with a toothpick.
Sprinkle Head Country Seasoning on top of the wrapped sausages.
Place pieces on a sheet tray covered in parchment, separating where any may be touching.
Put in a hot oven and allow 25-30 minutes for cooking.
Serve warm with ramekins filled with syrup, Seikel’s mustard and Head Country BBQ sauce.