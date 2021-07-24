MIO: Classic chili dog

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Looking for the perfect weekend summer food. Well, Made in Oklahoma has a great chili dog recipe for you.

A good chili dog begins with the best chili.

Ben Jack Larado’s chili seasoning is great, and their recommended recipe for classic chili includes a bottle of 1781 Original Red. This flavorful tomato juice blend is equally good in bloody marys as it is in soups, stews and chili.

Schwab’s hot dogs are an Oklahoma favorite. Throw them on the grill, then place in buns and let everyone choose their toppings.

Great combinations for chili dogs include Sweet Spirits Foods Sweet Jalapenos, mustard and Braum’s Sour Cream.

Hot dogs with chili and all the toppings are perfect for backyard gatherings and parties. This chili will give you enough to feed a crowd. Double the number of hot dogs and buns, or keep the chili for great leftovers.

Classic Chili Dog

Ingredients

1 small white onion, chopped

3 lbs ground sirloin

1 (4) Oz Ben Jack Larado’s Chuckwagon Chili Seasoning Mix

1 (12) Oz bottle Ben Jack Larado’s 1781 Original Red tomato juice

1 (15) Oz can whole tomatoes (juice included)

1/2 Can ranch-style beans

1 Package Schwab’s Premium Hot Dogs

1 Package Braum’s Hot Dog Buns

Braum’s Sour Cream

Sweet Spirits Foods Sweet Jalapeno Peppers

Mustard

STEP 1

Chili Directions

STEP 2

Add 1⁄2 cup water to a hot soup pot. Add onion, cooking 10 minutes. Add meat. The trick here is to cook the meat without stirring too much. Just before the meat is completely done, add chili seasoning. Stir. Add 1781 Original Red, tomatoes and 1⁄4 cup water. Stir gently. Bring to a low simmer, cooking for 15 minutes. Add 3⁄4 cup water and beans. Simmer slowly for about 1 hour.

STEP 3

Stir 5-6 times. Turn the heat off. Do not stir, letting the chili set for a few minutes. The meat shouldn’t have much fat in it. To check, take a shallow spoon, gently dip the liquid fat off the top of the chili. Stir 5- 6 times, let sit a few minutes more and dip the fat off again.

STEP 4

Hot Dog Directions

STEP 5

Grill hot dogs on an outdoor grill or boil until plump and centers are warmed through.

STEP 6

Place hot dogs in buns and top with chili. Add toppings as desired.