OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Made in Oklahoma has something hot and delicious for Oklahomans to cook up: crispy coconut chicken tenders.

These yummy chicken strips are great as a snack or over basmati or jasmine rice for a delicious dinner. The heat from Suan’s Scotch Bonnet Pepper Jelly and the sweetness of the coconut gives a great flavor to these crispy tenders.

Crispy coconut chicken tenders

Ingredients

1 Hansen’s Egg

1 tablespoon Suan’s Scotch Bonnet Pepper Jelly

1 cup flaked coconut

1/2 cup Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1 1/2 pounds boneless skinless chicken tenderloins

1/3 cup Braum’s butter, melted

Step 1

Heat oven to 400 degrees. In a shallow dish, whisk together egg and pepper jelly. In another shallow dish, combine coconut, flour, salt, pepper and garlic powder.

Step 2

Dip chicken strips first in egg and then in coconut, coating each side well.

Step 3

Place chicken on a baking sheet. Drizzle with butter (this gives a nice color to the chicken). Bake 25 minutes or until browned and cooked through. Turn chicken halfway through cooking time.