MIO: Meat lovers baked beans

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – These baked beans are the best of both worlds – sweet and savory – and the recipe feeds a crowd, making it great for a party.

After sauteing a few ingredients, like smoky Bar-S Bacon and Greer’s Ranch House Sausage, the ingredients are simply mixed together right in a large casserole dish, and then baked until bubbly and warm.

Ingredients:

1⁄2 pound Bar-S Bacon

1⁄2 small white onion, finely diced

1⁄2 small green bell pepper, finely diced

1⁄2 pound Greer’s Ranch House Sausage

1⁄2 pound ground beef

4 (15-ounce) cans pork and beans

1⁄2 bottle Sweet Spirit Foods BBQ Sauce

1⁄4 cup brown sugar

1⁄4 cup granulated sugar

1⁄2 tablespoon Griffin’s Mustard

1⁄2 tablespoons Daddy Hinkle’s seasoning

Directions:

Step 1- Cook bacon. Crumble and set aside.

Step 2- Sauté the onions, peppers, sausage and ground beef until evenly browned. Drain the fat from the meat.

Step 3- Using a large casserole dish, pour in the pork-in beans, barbecue sauce, white and brown sugar, mustard and seasoning.

Step 4- Add cooked sausage mixture. Gently fold and incorporate the ingredients.

Step 5- Bake in a preheated 350-degree oven, uncovered, for 40 minutes.