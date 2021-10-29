MIO: Milo’s sweet tea wings

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The sweet tea you love to drink gives a delicious flavor to chicken wings in this great recipe. The sweetness of the tea combines with spices to create a spicy-sweet mixture for baked chicken wings.
Next time you pick up Milo’s Tea, pick up an extra bottle to use in this fun and different recipe.
Ingredients
- 2 1/2 cups Milos Famous Sweet Tea
- 2 1/2 teaspoons garlic salt, divided
- 2 1/2 pounds chicken wings
- 1 1/2 to 2 teaspoons cayenne pepper
- 2 teaspoons garlic powder
- 2 teaspoons chili powder
- 2 teaspoons paprika
- 2 teaspoons lemon pepper
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons baking powder
Directions
- In a medium bowl, whisk together Milo’s Famous Sweet Tea and 2 teaspoons garlic salt; set aside.
- Pour Milo’s marinade mixture over chicken; cover and refrigerate for 4 – 8 hours.
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil and lightly coat with cooking spray.
- In a bowl, combine cayenne, garlic powder, chili powder, paprika, lemon pepper, brown sugar, baking powder and remaining 1⁄2 teaspoon garlic salt. Sprinkle spice mixture over chicken and toss until evenly coated.
- Arrange wings on the baking sheet. Bake 25 to 40 minutes, turning halfway through, until skin is browned and tips are crispy. Serve warm.