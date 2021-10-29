MIO: Milo’s sweet tea wings

Recipes

by:

Posted: / Updated:
MilosSweetTeaWings

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The sweet tea you love to drink gives a delicious flavor to chicken wings in this great recipe. The sweetness of the tea combines with spices to create a spicy-sweet mixture for baked chicken wings.

Next time you pick up Milo’s Tea, pick up an extra bottle to use in this fun and different recipe.

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 cups Milos Famous Sweet Tea
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons garlic salt, divided
  • 2 1/2 pounds chicken wings
  • 1 1/2 to 2 teaspoons cayenne pepper
  • 2 teaspoons garlic powder
  • 2 teaspoons chili powder
  • 2 teaspoons paprika
  • 2 teaspoons lemon pepper
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons baking powder

Directions

  1. In a medium bowl, whisk together Milo’s Famous Sweet Tea and 2 teaspoons garlic salt; set aside. 
  2. Pour Milo’s marinade mixture over chicken; cover and refrigerate for 4 – 8 hours.
  3. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil and lightly coat with cooking spray.
  4. In a bowl, combine cayenne, garlic powder, chili powder, paprika, lemon pepper, brown sugar, baking powder and remaining 1⁄2 teaspoon garlic salt. Sprinkle spice mixture over chicken and toss until evenly coated.
  5. Arrange wings on the baking sheet. Bake 25 to 40 minutes, turning halfway through, until skin is browned and tips are crispy. Serve warm.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Follow @KFOR on Twitter