MIO: Pasta with sweet corn and mushrooms

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Want comfort food in a bowl? Cozy up with this buttery pasta with corn, garlic and sautéed mushrooms.

Another trend we love is the pasta bowl.

Starting with Della Terra – a small-batch artisan pasta maker – is the key.

Della Terra’s campanelle pasta holds onto to all the tasty ingredients in our Sweet Corn and Mushroom Pasta Bowl.

Sauteing a variety of J-M mushrooms, including shiitake and cremini, adds great flavor.

The pasta bowl gets added creaminess and flavor from Hiland butter, Roark Acres honey and a splash of apple cider vinegar. This combination, along with the onions, corn and garlic, makes a dish you won’t want to stop eating.

Pasta with sweet corn and mushrooms

Ingredients:

1 Package Della Terra Campanelle Pasta

2 Tsp Olive Oil

1 Small Bunch Green Onions, Chopped Using Only Whites

4 Ears Corn, Shucked And Kernels Sliced Off

2 Cloves Garlic, Chopped Finely

12 Ounces Sliced Mixed Mushrooms, J-M Shiitake, Cremini And Button Mushrooms

4 Tbsp Cold Hiland Unsalted Butter, Cut Into Pats

2 Tsp Apple Cider Vinegar

2/12 Tbsp Roark Acres Honey

Kosher Salt And Freshly Ground Black Pepper

Scissortail Farms Basil Leaves, Chopped, For Serving

Step 1

Fully cook the Della Terra pasta according to directions on box. Reserve in a large mixing bowl.

Step 2

In a large heavy skillet, saute the onions, corn and garlic in the oil, allowing for even browning by slowly turning for about 4-5 minutes. Add this mixture to the pasta.

Step 3

Saute the mushrooms in a little butter until golden brown. Return pasta mixture to the skillet and heat adding the butter in small pats. Add cider vinegar and honey, stirring until combined. Season with salt and pepper to taste and garnish with chopped fresh basil.

