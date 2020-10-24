MIO Recipe: Creamy Chicken Chili

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Just in time for winter weather to rush into Oklahoma, the folks at Made in Oklahoma share a warm chili recipe for you to enjoy.

Ingredients:

1 cup white onion, chopped

1 ½ tsp. garlic powder

1 tbsp. olive oil

1 (20 oz.) pkg. Fast Classics Flame Roasted Chicken Breasts

2 cans (15 oz. each) cannellini beans, rinsed and drained

2 cups chicken broth

2 cans (4 oz. each) chopped green chiles (one can if you don’t want it spicy!)

2 tsp. Daddy Hinkle’s Cumin & Oregano seasoning blend

½ tsp. ground white pepperDash to ¼ tsp. cayenne pepper, depending on taste

1 (8 oz.) container Hiland Sour Cream

½ cup Hiland Heavy Whipping Cream

Directions

Step 1

In a large Dutch oven, sauté onions and garlic powder in olive oil over medium-high heat, about 5 minutes. Meanwhile, cook Fast Fixin’ chicken in microwave according to package directions, for 4 minutes. Dice chicken into bite-sized pieces, and set aside.

Step 2

Add the beans, broth, green chiles, diced chicken, Daddy Hinkle’s seasoning, white pepper and cayenne pepper to olive oil mixture and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer uncovered for 5 minutes. Remove from heat, and stir in sour cream and heavy whipping cream. Garnish with shredded cheddar cheese, if desired.

