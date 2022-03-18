OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Quesadilla fans will love this recipe. It’s a giant quesadilla made right onto a sheet pan, stuffed with chicken, veggies, beans, bacon and cheese. If that isn’t enough, it’s then baked, cut into squares and served with a spicy and creamy jalapeno ranch.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp olive oil

1/2 onion, diced

1 large red bell pepper, diced

1 large jalapeno pepper, diced

5 garlic cloves, minced

4 cups cooked and diced chicken

2 cans pinto beans

1/4 cup Scissortail Farms cilantro

1/2 pound Bar-S Bacon, cooked and crumbled

12 flour tortillas

1 cup Hiland sour cream

2 cups shredded Monterey jack or pepperjack cheese

1 tbsp Hiland butter

Ace in the Bowl salsa.

In a saute pan, cook onion, bell pepper, jalapeno pepper and garlic until tender. Add chicken, stirring and cooking to warm through. Add beans, cilantro and bacon, stirring to combine.

Heat oven to 425 degrees. Spray a large sheet pan with nonstick cooking spray. Arrange tortillas on pan, overlapping and allowing tortillas to hang over edge. Spread sour cream over tortillas. Spoon chicken mixture over sour cream. Sprinkle cheese over chicken mixture. Pull tortillas toward center to cover filling. Add additional tortillas on top to close all gaps. Brush butter over tortillas.

Place a clean, oiled baking sheet on top of tortillas. This keeps the tortillas from opening while baking. Bake 20 minutes. Remove top baking sheet. Place quesadillas back into oven and bake an additional 5 minutes. Cut into squares or triangles and serve with Ace in the Bowl Salsa.

Ingredients for Jalapeno Ranch Dip:

1/2 cup Sixth Day Snacks Candied Jalapeno Slices

1 1oz package ranch dressing mix

1/2 cup Hiland sour cream

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup Hiland buttermilk

1/4 cup chopped Scissortail Farms cilantro

2 tbsp lime juice

1 1/2 tsp cumin

Blend jalapeno slices in a food processor until finely chopped. In food processor bowl, add sour cream, mayonnaise, buttermilk, cilantro, lime juice and cumin. Process until smooth. Cover and refrigerate at least 4 hours to allow flavors to come together.