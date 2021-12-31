Recipes: Create your own spice blends

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Laryssa Lalli, owner of Real Meals Kitchen stopped by the KFOR studios to talk about how to create your own spice blends!
Spice Blends
Combine and keep in sealed jars for up to 6 months. Use according to
recipe instructions.
Mexican: pairs well with beans, zucchini & yellow squash, corn.
1 Tbsp chili powder
1 tsp cumin
1 tsp oregano
Italian:
Perfect to season any vegetable or mix 1 tablespoon in 1- 15 oz can of tomato
sauce and simmer for 20 minutes for amazing marinara!
2 tablespoons dried basil
2 tablespoons dried oregano
1 tablespoons dried thyme
1 tablespoons dried rosemary
2 tablespoons dried parsley
1 tablespoon red chili flakes (optional)
1 teaspoon granulated garlic (no salt)
Southern Spicy:
So good with beans, black eyed peas, polenta, sweet potatoes, green
beans.
3 tablespoons smoked paprika
2 tablespoons garlic powder
1 tablespoon ground black pepper
1 tablespoon ground white pepper
1 tablespoon onion powder
1 tablespoon dried oregano
1 tablespoon cayenne
2 teaspoons dried thyme
Mediterranean:
2 Tbsp Oregano
2 Tbsp Rosemary
2 Tbsp Thyme
2 Tbsp Sage
Anything seasoning:
1 small lemon, juiced
1 tsp fresh garlic, mince