Recipes: Create your own spice blends

A diverse collection of spices is essential for great cooking, but keeping all those spices organized can be difficult. If you’ve found yourself frustrated from digging through jars in cluttered cabinets, organize your spices to streamline meal prep.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Laryssa Lalli, owner of Real Meals Kitchen stopped by the KFOR studios to talk about how to create your own spice blends!

Spice Blends

Combine and keep in sealed jars for up to 6 months. Use according to

recipe instructions.

Mexican: pairs well with beans, zucchini & yellow squash, corn.

1 Tbsp chili powder

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp oregano



Italian:

Perfect to season any vegetable or mix 1 tablespoon in 1- 15 oz can of tomato

sauce and simmer for 20 minutes for amazing marinara!

2 tablespoons dried basil

2 tablespoons dried oregano

1 tablespoons dried thyme

1 tablespoons dried rosemary

2 tablespoons dried parsley

1 tablespoon red chili flakes (optional)

1 teaspoon granulated garlic (no salt)



Southern Spicy:

So good with beans, black eyed peas, polenta, sweet potatoes, green

beans.

3 tablespoons smoked paprika

2 tablespoons garlic powder

1 tablespoon ground black pepper

1 tablespoon ground white pepper

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 tablespoon dried oregano

1 tablespoon cayenne

2 teaspoons dried thyme



Mediterranean:

2 Tbsp Oregano

2 Tbsp Rosemary

2 Tbsp Thyme

2 Tbsp Sage



Anything seasoning:

1 small lemon, juiced

1 tsp fresh garlic, mince