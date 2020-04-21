Recommendations for co-parenting during the COVID-19 pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly disrupted the lives of people everywhere, which can create additional and often difficult situations for parents who share joint custody of their children.

The American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers (AAML) and Association of Family Conciliation Courts (AFCC) released the following recommendations for parents who are divorced/separated and sharing custody of children during the COVID-19 pandemic:

Be healthy

Stay informed and comply with all CDC and local and state guidelines. Model good behavior for your children with intensive hand washing, wiping down surfaces and other objects that are frequently touched, and maintaining social distancing.

Be mindful.

Be honest about the seriousness of the pandemic but maintain a calm attitude. Avoid making careless comments in front of the children and exposing them to endless media coverage intended for adults. Don’t leave the news on 24/7, for instance. But, at the same time, encourage your children to ask questions and express their concerns and answer them truthfully at a level that is age-appropriate.

Be compliant with court orders and custody agreements.

Try to avoid reinventing the wheel despite the unusual circumstances as much as possible. The custody agreement or court order exists to prevent endless haggling over the details of time sharing. In some jurisdictions there are even standing orders mandating that, if schools are closed, custody agreements should remain in force as though school were still in session.

Be creative.

Some parents will have to work extra hours to help deal with the crisis and other parents may be out of work or working reduced hours for a time. Both parents may need to work outside the home and new childcare arrangements must be made. Try to minimize conflict and keep the best interest of your children at heart. Encourage closeness with the parent who is not going to see the child through shared books, movies, games and FaceTime or Skype.

Be transparent.

Provide honest information to your co-parent about any suspected or confirmed exposure to the virus and try to agree on what steps each of you will take to protect the child from exposure. Both parents should be informed at once if the child is exhibiting any possible symptoms of the virus.

Be generous.

Try to provide makeup time to the parent who missed out, if possible. Family law judges expect reasonable accommodations when they can be made and will take seriously concerns raised in later filings about parents who are inflexible in highly unusual circumstances.

Be understanding.

There is no doubt that the pandemic will pose an economic hardship and lead to lost earnings for many, many parents, both those who are paying child support and those who are receiving child support. The parent who is paying should try to provide something, even if it can’t be the full amount. The parent who is receiving payments should try to be accommodating under these challenging and temporary circumstances.

Be forgiving.

Be careful to manage your own stress appropriately and to be patient with others when they don’t. Your children will be more likely to act out, argue, and misbehave during stressful times. This is natural for children who are experiencing stress. Helping to maintain routines like regular bedtimes will help. Children also need regular exercise and to occupy their minds doing something purposeful.