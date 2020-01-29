Red light runner hits Oklahoma mother, infant daughter in vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) — A mom and her five-month-old daughter are lucky to be alive after they were T-boned by a woman who ran a red light.

"You get to the point where you're like, 'Is my baby dead?' And that's the scariest part," Stephanie Bollinger said.

It's every parent's worst nightmare.

"It's just a life that you created. You get to feel her grow in your womb and you get to spend four months with her maybe," Bollinger said.

That horrifying thought was floating through Bollinger's mind as she and her five-month-old daughter, Eliee – who was already battling pneumonia – were on the way to the doctor when another driver flew through a red light, T-boning Bollinger's SUV.

"The car, it rolled a couple times, and when it landed, it landed driver's side down," Bollinger said. "When it landed driver's side down, the scariest part is you don't hear baby crying."

Bollinger and little Eilee were trapped inside the car.

"I had to use this hand to, like, hold the door, and then I had to use my back to push the door open. I get it open and I instantly start screaming, 'I have a baby! I have a baby!'" Bollinger told News 4.

She said several kind strangers rushed over to the wreck and helped her pull her tiny daughter out of the car.

Bollinger posted on Facebook, thanking the kind strangers who stopped to help. She heard from one of their wives who said, "He imagined if it were his wife and baby, and he would have wanted others to help us."

"I truly think that that man who helped me and everybody who helped me are her angels. I'm not very religious, but things happen for a reason," Bollinger said.

