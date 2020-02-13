‘Red, White, and Blue Crew’ installs free flagpoles for veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A new organization made up of some bighearted bikers is installing free flagpoles for veterans.

While a veteran's sacrifice can never be matched, what better gift than to raise the red, white, and blue for the veteran who fought for those very colors.

The group calls themselves 'The Red, White, and Blue' crew and is made up of riders from Patriot Guard Riders, Downed Bikers Association, and Ride Oklahoma Charities.

These men and women come together to install donated flags, poles, cement, and free labor for veterans as a tribute for the gift our veterans gave us.

"It puts a huge smile inside me, I mean it touches me deeply to touch these [veterans] like this. It's a good feeling," said Kevin Blake, who founded the new organization with his wife, Ginger.

"We're down to our last flagpole so you talk about perfect timing," Ginger said. "They served us so we need to honor them."

Kevin and Ginger started a new Facebook group called, 'Flag Poles Honoring Our Veterans,' which is already more than 1,500 members strong.

The group is in need of donated flagpoles, cement, and volunteers. If you can help, or to request a flagpole, please email flagpolevets@gmail.com.