Reducing domestic violence in Oklahoma to be discussed in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A Norman church will host an event on how to reduce domestic violence in Oklahoma.

Candida A. Manion, Executive Director of the Oklahoma Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, will speak at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at St. Stephens United Methodist Church, 1801 W. Brooks, according to a news release.

Women in Action for All, a grassroots political action group, invited Manion to speak at the church.

Judith Coker, a member of Women in Action for All’s committee on domestic violence, said domestic violence is a complex and multifaceted problem.

“Solving this problem will require more than law enforcement and more than women’s shelters,” Coker said. “It will take that, and more. We look forward to hearing Ms. Manion’s assessment of the current situation in Oklahoma.”

Manion has worked in public health management, advocacy and coalition and partnership development, the news release states.

Rachel Louise Snyder, an author on domestic violence, said domestic violence is the second leading cause of death for African-American women, the third leading cause of death for Native women and the seventh leading cause of death for Caucasian women.

Approximately 1,200 women in the U.S. die each year at the hands of intimate partners, according to Snyder.

Coker said too many people regard violence within the family as a private matter.

“That causes some of us to ignore it or overlook it,” Coker said.