Reduction of nonessential services authorized for 5 counties

Oklahoma flags blowing in the wind at Capitol

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Gov. Kevin Stitt has authorized a temporary reduction of nonessential services in five counties because of inclement weather.

Commissioner of Public Safety John Scully said the following counties may reduce nonessential services in response to dangerous weather conditions:

Greer

Harmon

Jackson

Kiowa

Tillman

The authorized nonessential service reduction is allowed from 12:01 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19.

“State employees designated to maintain basic minimum services (staff essential functions) should remain at work or report to work as scheduled,” a state news release said.