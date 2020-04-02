Live Now
KFOR Noon News

Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James giving dresses to teachers as a thank you

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE (WCMH)– Actress Reese Witherspoon’s clothing company is giving teachers a free dress as a way to say thank you, the brand announced today on social media.

The company posted to Instagram Thursday morning:

Dear Teachers: We want to say thank you. During quarantine, we see you working harder than ever to educate our children. To show our gratitude, Draper James would like to give teachers a free dress.

The southern clothing line was founded in 2015 and named for Witherspoon’s grandparents.

If you’re a teacher CLICK HERE to apply before Sunday, April 5th, 11:59 PM ET.

Share this story

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter