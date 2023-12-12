LAKEWOOD, Colorado (KFOR/Storyful) – Several referees were caught on camera getting into a big brawl during a boys fourth grade basketball game in Lakewood, Colorado.

Video at the top of this story shows the moment one referee threw a right hook, causing another ref to fall to the ground. A third ref then jumped on top of the man who fell. Once he got back to his feet, he wasn’t done fighting and squared up with one of the refs.

The young players and their parents watched in awe.

“Oh, my goodness!” one man is heard saying in the video.

A couple of men then raced in to break up the brawl during the fourth quarter of the game between Cherry Creek and Legend Blue at the Gold Crown Field House on December 9.

By the time police arrived, the involved referees had left the premises. The investigation continues, but no arrests have been made.

The Gold Crown Foundation told TMZ in a statement: “We have informed these independently contracted officials that they are suspended indefinitely from working for Gold Crown Foundation. Most importantly we apologize to everyone that had to witness their unacceptable behavior – especially the kids. We look forward to getting our league back on track, and resume what will be a great season for the kids.”

No one was injured during the incident.