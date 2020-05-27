Regional Food Bank partners with County Health Departments, USDA to offer emergency food boxes at COVID-19 testing sites

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma has partnered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to provide emergency food boxes to individuals who test for coronavirus at health departments in 28 Oklahoma counties.

Through the USDA’s Disaster Household Distributions, the Regional Food Bank is equiped to give boxes full of shelf-stable, non-perishable food to individuals being tested for COVID-19 who are food insecure.

Over the last 30 days, emergency food boxes have been provided to more than 4,880 individuals.

“This partnership is very integral to our response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Deb Bunting, interim CEO of the Regional Food Bank. “Not only does it get much-needed food to Oklahomans who are suffering from food insecurity, it works to limit potential spread of the virus.”

During the testing process, individuals are asked screening questions to determine if they need food assistance. If you do need assistance, the boxes provide enough food to help feed your family for two weeks.

Thanks to an extension from the USDA, the program will continue at testing sites through the end of June.

Health departments in the following counties offer emergency food boxes during COVID-19 testing:

Beaver

Beckham

Caddo

Carter

Cleveland

Comanche

Cotton

Garvin

Grady

Greer

Harmon

Harper

Hughes

Jackson

Jefferson

Johnston

Kiowa

Love

Marshall

McClain

Murray

Pontotoc

Pottawatomie

Seminole

Stephens

Texas

Tillman

Woods

For more information about the program, please reach out to your county health department.