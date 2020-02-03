Reincar'nut'ion: Mr. Peanut is reborn in Super Bowl commercial

The ending was a new beginning for Mr. Peanut in the Planters 2020 Super Bowl commercial.

“It is with heavy hearts that we confirm that Mr. Peanut has died at 104. In the ultimate selfless act, he sacrificed himself to save his friends when they needed him most,” the Estate of Mr. Peanut posted on Twitter January 22.

Planters also released a 30-second teaser leading up to its Super Bowl ad. It shows actors Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsha with Mr. Peanut on a weird road trip in the Nutmobile. The vehicle swerves to avoid an armadillo, and sends the trio clinging to a tree branch on the side of a cliff. Mr. Peanut lets go and falls to his death as the Nutmobile explodes.

Today, the funeral for the snack food mascot was held during the company’s Super Bowl commercial.

Hello world, I’m happy to be back! I can’t believe everyone came together for little old me! #BabyNut pic.twitter.com/8DpCFjZzX3 — Baby Nut (@MrPeanut) February 3, 2020

Mr. Clean and the Kool-Aid Man are seen in attendance.

In a bizarre turn of events, Kool-Aid Man’s tears fall onto Mr. Peanut’s final resting place and up sprouts a baby peanut.

The tiny legume is now on Twitter using the hashtag #babynut and says he’s “peanut butter than ever!”